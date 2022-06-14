BENNETT, Richard Duane
Age 89, of Waynesville, OH, passed away June 10, 2022. He worked and retired from The University of Dayton and South Dayton Urological. Family will receive guests from 10-11 AM on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel, (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, 45459) where a funeral service will begin at 11 AM. Interment will follow the
service at the family plot at Duncan Memorial Cemetery in Crestwood, KY. To share a memory of Richard or leave his
family a special message, please visit
Funeral Home Information
Newcomer Funeral Home - Centerville Chapel
820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd
Dayton, OH
45459