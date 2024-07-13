Bennett, Marc Anson



Marc A Bennet, departed his life on Tuesday May 28, 2024. He graduated from Meadowdale H.S in 1984. He move to Tacoma, WA in 1998, where he resided until his passing. Marc leaves behind 4 sisters, Verna (IL), Kyle (Bill) and Crystal both of Dayton, Trina (TN) and 1 brother Ricky (Embrea) of Dayton. A very special friend Kathryn (Kat) Mayhugh out of Washington. A host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Memorial Services will be held at Hills and Dale Metro park, Paw Paw Shelter, Kettering Ohio on Monday July 15 @ 1pm.



