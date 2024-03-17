Bennett, James B. "Jim"



James B. Bennett Sr., 93, of Beavercreek, Ohio passed away peacefully on March 11, 2024. Loving husband of Patricia G. Bennett, cherished father of James Bennett Jr. and Alan Bennett and beloved grandfather of James Bennett III. James is also survived by his extended family members and multiple friends. He will be missed by all that knew him. James was preceded in death by his son Mark Bennett and granddaughter Sarah Bennett. James was a pilot and retired from the United States Air Force as a Colonel after 30 years of service. Family will be holding a celebration of his life at a later date. Arrangements made by Newcomer Funeral Home Beavercreek.



