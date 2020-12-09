BENNETT, GRACE

BENNETT (Champion), Grace



Grace Champion Bennett was born August 10th, 1931, in Springfield, Ohio, to the union of Daniel and Arzella



Thrasher-Champion. Her Siblings were Hazel (sister), Essie Mae (sister), Ollie (sister), Betty (sister), Daniel Jr. (brother) and Leo (brother).



All of them preceded her in death.



In the year of 1958, Queen Grace met the king of her life, Mr. Harold Bennett Sr.



Harry met Grace while traveling through Springfield for work. Grace was a hard worker and a church gal who fell for the swift smooth-talking handsome man.



They were married in her parent's living room August 16th, 1958. After they were married, they continued to work for a while, and then decided to move northward to Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Upon relocating to Milwaukee, they settled in to their new lives and their family quickly grew and they were blessed with their children, Harold Jr., Michael, Elwood, James Eric (Jewels), Robert, Kenneth and Mark (Carla). The family home was filled and their new life began. Grace and Harry worked various jobs, then Harry was bit by the business bug and decided to open up Harold's Bar-B-Q, on 16th and North. Shortly after the restaurant opened, his sister Carolyn and Grandma Eva also opened a restaurant. Momma worked there for years. After a while Dad worked at the public school system, and Grace took care of the kids.



Around the 1970s era, six of the boys started a singing group called The Bennetts. The group lasted many years. They traveled and opened for major acts like Al Green, Stylistics and many others. Dad passed away in January of 1999. They moved back to Springfield and lived for years after. Momma continued to live and go to church as much as possible. Kenny lived with and helped her until her recent passing on November 25th, 2020.



She lived a wonderful life. Her favorite things to do was go to church and eat barbecue ribs. Grace was a member of Risen Christ Lutheran Church for about three decades. Her favorite singer was Al Green and she couldn't wait to join Harry her husband in heaven. She has four living sons, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.



RIP Momma



The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name's sake Psalms 23rd.



Grace's funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with her son, Rev. Michael Champion presiding. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. You may express condolences to the family at



www.littletonandrue.com



