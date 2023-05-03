Benner, Kathleen Marie



Benner, Kathleen Marie, 78 of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023. She was born on June 30, 1944 in Martin County, Michigan the daughter of Harrison and Mary (Prevello) Curry. She worked for Holiday Inn for many years. Survivors include her two sons and daughter-in-law, John Benner and Tom (Stacy) Benner; two brothers, James Curry and Bob Wright; five grandchildren, Thomas (Angie), Brittany, Ashley, Tiffany and Dawson and six great grandchildren, Skyler, Lavaeh, Ariana, Brayden, Colton and Jensen. She was preceded in death by her husband, James in 1994. Her funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park.

