BENGOECHEA, Kim Arthur



Age 66 of Lewisburg, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, March 18, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was a graduate of Centerville High School class of 1974 and Ohio University class of 1984 with his B.S. in Education. Kim was a former construction salesman for many years and most recently was working as an educational aide for Imagine Schools. He enjoyed listening to music, playing trivia, watching sports and was a huge Dallas Cowboy fan. Kim was a very kind man that would do anything for anybody, called when he thought of you and will be greatly missed by many. He is survived by his wife of 41 years: Kristine (Moore) Bengoechea, daughter: Andrea (Justin) Smith, son: Joe Bengoechea of Haiti (U.S.



Embassy), grandchildren: Nolan and Amelia Smith, sister: JoLane (Alan Krohn) Bengoechea, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Joseph and Clara (Lane) Bengoechea. Funeral Services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood), with Rev. Kim Armentrout officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 4:00 p.m. until time of services. Interment will be held privately at the



convenience of the family. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Nolan and Amelia Smith College Fund c/o Kindred Funeral Home. To view the service for Kim and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit



