BENDIGO, Donna



74, was called home on August 26th, 2021. She was married to Howard Bendigo for 48 years. She was preceded in death by the late John and Betty Eso and her brother Johnnie Eso.



Donna leaves her two children Scott Bendigo and Brandy Worsley, six grandchildren (Charlie Belle, Scotty, Taylor,



Kelsey, Zack and Zoey) and two great-grandchildren (Sadie and Maverick). Also, Her sister Jane Daniels and brother Jake Eso. Donna enjoyed the last few years by the side of her



significant other, Jim Oetzel.

