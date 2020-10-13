BENDER, Janet Lou Janet Lou Bender, age 93, passed away on October the 8th 2020. Janet was preceded in death by her parents Thelma and Harold Circle, husband Martin Bender, son Martin Harold and daughter Nancy. Janet is survived by her sons Kenneth (Kathleen), Thomas and Robert Bender; grandchildren Lahnea Moschello, Elyse Hertz (Eric), Emily Bender (Joe), Samuel (Megan), Sean and Ansley Bender, Jennifer Gabbert, Michael (Kelly) Hyer; great grandchildren Calle and Cade Gabbert, Amanda, Dakota, and Savanah Hyer, Addison and Carsyn Moschello; and daughters-in-law, Mary Bender and Denise Huttenhower. Mom grew up in Springfield and the surrounding areas. She shared many happy memories of spending time in Clifton on the Peter's family farm or eating popsicles while sitting on the granite step of Clark's general store or playing in the Little Miami River just south of the village. Mom was our rock. With strength and determination, she for the most part single handedly raised her five children. In spite of this challenge, she somehow managed to pursue her own self-development by attending classes at Sinclair Community College, acquiring a Certified Professional Secretary certification (CPS), becoming a member of the Wings Chapter of the International Association of Administrative Professionals (IAAP) where she held positions of Vice President, President, Parliamentary Advisor and sat on numerous committees. She eventually retired as an Administrative Assistant from the American Red Cross after 24 years of service. Mom made many friends at the Red Cross and through IAAP. Her most enduring friend was Ruth Peace who became her BFF. Together they attended IAAP conventions across the country, toured manufacturing facilities like Toyota in Georgetown Kentucky and were members of the Mustard Seeds Stock Club where Ruth always made sure mom had a ride to and from the meetings. For Ruth's devotion, we are eternally grateful. Even though in her latter years when distance traveling became too difficult, she still looked forward to her Saturday |afternoon drives covering just about every backroad in Southwest Ohio and which often included lunch at Clifton Mill and ice cream from Young's Dairy. At home she was never alone. She loved dogs, and loved no dogs more than her beloved Golden Retrievers Casey and Katy who were always by her side day and night and especially when mom was eating. Janet Bender resided in her home for six decades. She was the last surviving parent in her North Riverdale neighborhood who raised a family in a time many of us remember as the good old days. She passed in her home, in her bed, in her sleep with her dog by her side. We should all be so lucky. There will be a memorial at Newcomer Kettering Chapel 3940 S. Kettering Blvd. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Shiloh Park Cemetery. Please visit the Newcomer Website (www.NewcomerDayton.com) for additional information. COVID safety precautions will be observed. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Janet Bender's name to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.

