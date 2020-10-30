BEMBRY, Melinda Gene



Age 67 of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Miami Valley



Hospital. She was born April 24, 1953, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Dean and Sue Klase. Along with her



parents, she is preceded in death by sister, Theresa



McKowen and brother,



Michael Klase; nephew, Shane Ander. Melinda is survived



by her children, Damien



Schneider, Christa Colter and Nathan Bembry; grandchildren, Maraisha Colter, Corin Colter and Ava Bembry; great-grandson, Dante Long; siblings, Karen (Bill) Wiesel, Pamela Snyder and Deanna (Rick) McMurchy; along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Melinda was a gifted and talented artist who received many awards for her fine art. She volunteered for The United Way where she dedicated her time to help the mentally challenged. Melinda spent countless years of her life devoted to rescuing and caring for animals and wildlife. Family will receive friends, Monday,



November 2, 2020, from 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM at Newcomer



Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd., where a memorial service will follow at 5:00 PM. A gathering will take place



after the service from 6:00 - 7:00 PM at the funeral home.



Visit her guestbook at NewcomerDayton.com.

