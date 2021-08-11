BELVO, Geraldine

journal-news logo
Age 84, of Brookville, passed away peacefully Monday,

August 9, 2021, at home. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on March 11, 1937, to the late William and Mary (Davidson) Murray. Geri worked many years as a church secretary for Saint James United Methodist Church in Miamisburg, where she was a member. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Husband Norman Belvo; one son Joseph and grandson James. She is survived by 2 sons, Daniel (Aaliya) of Bradford, Steven (Judy) of Brookville; grandchildren Daniel Estes (Jennifer) Belvo,

Samuel (Heather) Belvo, Rebecca (Chris) Belvo, Julie (James) McQueen, Lisa, and Michel; 18 great-grandchildren; 3 great- great-grandchildren; 2 brothers Garry (Donna) Murray Sr. of Farmersville, Lloyd (Jeanne) Murray of Indianapolis; and a

special Friend Donna Van Buren. A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Highland

Cemetery in Miamisburg with Rev Nate Moore officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes to extend appreciation to Hospice of Dayton and would encourage donations to this fine organization. Hospice of Dayton 324 Wilmington Ave Dayton, Ohio 45420. You may express condolences to the

family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

