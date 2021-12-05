BELT, Constance J.



Age 85, of Dayton, OH, departed this life, Sunday, November 28, 2021. She was born in St. Clairsville, OH, to the late Cleo (Lett) and Howard Good. Upon arriving in Dayton in her 20's, she became a member of the Shiloh MBC and participated in the choir most of her years there. She also sang, traveled and performed with the Sisters In Christ. She retired from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Connie was preceded in death by her husband, Kelly Belt. Survived by; 2 daughters, Evette (Douglas Sr.) and Stacy; three grandchildren, Douglas Jr. (Cristina), Ashley and LaStacia; two great-grandchildren; adopted sister, Yolanda Lyons and a host of relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 11:00 am, December 8, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. with Rev. T.C. Newkirk officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

