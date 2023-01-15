BELLE, Mary E.



Of Dayton, OH, born in Nashville, TN, passed away peacefully at her residence January 11, 2023. She was blessed to reach the age of 94. Mary was born to the late Charles E. and Melvina Vaughn. She was married and preceded in death by the late Dr. Joseph L. Belle; grandsons Michael D. Simpson Sr., and George W. Simpson; brothers, George, Willard S., Charles E. Vaughn and Edward T. Dixon. She leaves to cherish her memory, a loving daughter, Patricia Simpson; stepdaughters, Carmen Redmond and Joan McGlockton; a beloved great-grandson, Michael Simpson Jr.; her lifelong best friend (the late) Wiletha McGuire; (sisters) Margaret Dixon, Francis Pringle, Mable Vaughn and Helen Marie Simpson; two special nieces and family, Madonna (Robert) Wyche, Regina A. Vaughn; a special son Raymond J. (Crystal) McGuire; Kelli Flucas, David and Sheila Gilbert and family; the Clark family and a host of nieces and nephews. Mary Belle worked for the United States Government for many wonderful years. After retirement from the Government, she worked alongside her husband taking on the role of co-owner and manager at Belle Animal Hospital. Her work helped to establish and maintain a reputation of excellence for Belle Animal Hospital in Dayton, OH, for many many years. Mary treasured quality time spent with her family and many friends. She was a member of St. Margaret's Episcopal Church in Trotwood, OH. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, January 20th, 2023, at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, 5301 Free Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45426, with Father Benjamin Speare-Hardy officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

