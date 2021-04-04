BELL, Thomas William



Age 75 of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on March 18, 2021, at Bradford Place in Hamilton. He was born on



June 5, 1945, in Cumberland, Maryland, the son of Walter and Marian (Cresap) Bell. He graduated from Taft High School in 1963. Tom served four years in the Air Force. He lived in many cities in the U.S. but his very favorite was Dallas, TX. Tom retired from the American Heart Association and LaRoche Industries. Tom leaves behind one sister, Carolyn Rooks of Hamilton; one nephew, Jeffrey (Tammy) Rooks of Miamisburg, OH; and their children, Amanda (Chaim) Bonifield, Patrick, Crystal and Jessica Rooks; niece, Rebecca Weishaupt of Collierville, TN; and her children, Jordan, Emily, Kyle and Makenna Davis; and niece, Melissa (Jake) Steinbrink; and sons, Holden and Tucker of Liberty Township, OH; one great-nephew, Tanner Riley; two sisters-in-law, Dr. Linda Bell of Biloxi, MS, and Donna Bell of Hamilton. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Judith Bell; two brothers, Walter Nelson Bell and David Cresap Bell; brother-in-law, John Wallace Rooks; and nephew, Kenneth Bell. A Memorial Service for family and friends will be held on April 8 at 1:00 PM at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Road, Hamilton, OH 45011 with Orville Roach officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice of Cincinnati or American Heart Association.

