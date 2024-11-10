Bell, Patricia



Patricia "Patty" Bell died on October 27, 2024, at Traditions of Lebanon after a brief illness. Patty was born on November 2, 1933, as the only child of Leslie V. and Vera Yates, in Jackson, Ohio. While growing up in Jackson, Ohio, Patty's love of music started at a young age. Both of her parents were musicians who taught and mentored her, and she grew up playing the piano and the saxophone. At a young age, she played in her parents' Dixie Land Jazz Band. She was so little that her legs swung with the music, as her feet couldn't touch the floor yet! She attended and graduated from Ohio University with her Bachelor's Degree. She became a music teacher and taught in schools in the different towns where she lived. Eventually, after moving to Middletown, she taught piano lessons in her home. She was also an organist. For more than 30 years, she played at various churches, including First Presbyterian Church. She also substituted at other churches in Middletown, and then landed at the Church of the Ascension, where she played until she and her husband, Paul, retired. After retirement, she went back to work and played for Zion Lutheran Church. She was also the accompanist for Pro Musica for many years. She was very involved in activities with any church where she attended. Patty loved Jesus and put all her faith in Him. During difficult times, she trusted in Him. During happy times, she praised Him. She shared the Gospel with anyone who would listen. She took great joy in being on evangelism teams and encouraged everyone to love the Lord as she did. She wanted them to have a relationship with Christ so they would enter and be welcomed with open arms, as she now has been, into God's Kingdom. She was preceded in death by her parents, Les and Vera, and by her husband, Paul. She is survived by her son, Brent (Missy) Glenn of Windsor, Colorado; her daughter, Marcia Glenn, of Cincinnati, Ohio; her step-children, David Bell of Los Angeles, CA; Marcia (Kurt) Katzmar of Alberta, Canada, and Doug (Mary Ann) Bell of Cincinnati, Ohio, and also by 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held November 16, 2024 from 10:00  11:00 a.m. at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Traditions of Lebanon Piano and Activities Fund, 401 Neil Armstrong Way, Lebanon, Ohio 45036 - OR - Performing Arts Academy of Middletown, 4400 Lewis St., Middletown, Ohio 45044 or online at theperformingartsacademy.com. Please sign the guestbook online at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



