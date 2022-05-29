BELL, Edward

journal-news logo
BELL, Jr., Edward Barton

Born May 5, 1942, in Hamilton, Ohio, passed away suddenly at his home near Oxford, Ohio, on Saturday May 21, 2022.

Ed grew up in Centerville and often remarked "It, was a

perfect place to grow up". He attended Miami University and earned his PhD in economics. He was a member of the

Economics Department at Cleveland State University and a founding member of Rothey, Bell and Taub, an economics consulting firm. In retirement, Ed and Ann moved to the Bell Farm where he prided himself on keeping his fields beautiful. Ed cherished the many relationships he cultivated throughout his life.

Ed is survived by his wife Ann and stepson Ken Allan. A celebration of Ed's life will be held at Somerville Church on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at 3:00 pm.

