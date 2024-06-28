Beitzel, Pauline

Beitzel (Stearns), Pauline B.



Pauline B. Beitzel (Stearns) age 91 passed away at her home in Middletown, Ohio on June 21, 2024, following a brief illness.



Pauline was born in Montpelier, Vermont, to parents Laurice and Bessie Stearns. Following high school, she moved to St. Petersburg, Florida where she met, and on April 2, 1954, married James Beitzel. They were blessed with one son, Steven.



She worked for 25 years in the R&D library of the Formica Corporation in Evendale, Ohio, retiring in 1993. Following retirement, she and James spent the 1990's traveling to all 49 continental states and to Canada in their camping trailer. Pauline was a lover of birds and photography. Needless to say, she left behind a large portfolio of beautiful pictures. For several years in the early 2000's, Jim and Pauline were "snow birds," wintering in Englewood, Florida, returning to their home in West Chester for the summers.



Pauline was preceded in death by her husband, James, in 2021. She is survived by son Steven (Susan), grandson Benjamin (Amanda) and great grandchildren Joseph and Elizabeth Beitzel.



Services will be at graveside for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations to Day City Hospice are encouraged. Send checks to: 7601 Paragon Road, Suite 201, Centerville, Ohio 45459.



