BEIGHLEY, Shirley Ann



Age 74, of Huber Heights, passed away on January 24, 2023. She was born on September 28, 1948, in Celina, Ohio, to the late Alphonse J. and Emaleen E. Buschur. She was very active in her faith. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her children and grandchildren brought great joy in her life. Her other joy was to be on the beach in Florida with her feet in the water and toes in the sand. In addition to her parents, Shirley is preceded in death by her brothers-in-law: Fred Wilson and Lowell Hunt. Her memory will be cherished by her loving husband of 54 years, Glenn Beighley; her children: Brian (Michelle) Beighley, Julie Perry, and Jaclyn (Eric) Neikirk; grandchildren: Brandon Beighley and Grace Coleman with children Zia and Banyan, Andrew Boyer and Lindsey Jones, Matthew Boyer and Kira Boyer with children Tuf and Colt, Joshua Beighley and Erica Beighley with son Lincoln, Kristin Beighley and Kyle Kish, and Jesse Neikirk and Sydney Neikirk; siblings: Eugene (Kathleen) Buschur, Karen (Howard) Koesters, Jerelyn Hunt, Marceil Wilson, Jerry (Janice) Buschur, and Neil (Pam) Buschur; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 8:00pm on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, in Dayton, Ohio. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12:00pm on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road in Dayton, Ohio, with Celebrant Father Hale officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest at Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Shirley's memory may be made to the James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Center in Columbus, to Hospice of Dayton or to a charity of your choosing. To share a memory of Shirley or to leave a special message for her family, please visit



