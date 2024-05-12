Beigel (Roberson), Denise A.



BEIGEL, Denise A. (Roberson), age 69, of Vandalia, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 4, 2024, after a valiant 15-year struggle with Polycystic Kidney Disease. She was a 1972 graduate of Wayne High School, a longtime employee of Hallmark Cards and a member of St. Christopher Catholic Church. Denise brought joy and happiness to everyone's life she touched. She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard Roberson, Betty Roberson Kummery; step-father, Russ Kummery; and infant grandson, Chase Beigel. Denise is survived her husband of 43 years, Martin (Marty) Beigel; sons, Nicholas (Allie) Beigel and Matthew (Angie) Beigel; brother, William Roberson of Huber Heights; sisters, Pam (Paul) Wells of Blowing Rock, NC and Kim Roberson of Centerville; grandchildren, Hudson Beigel and Savannah Beigel, and many special friends. The family would like to thank the staff at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for the exceptional care they provided to Denise.



Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 AM Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 435 E. National Road with Father Robert Hale celebrant. Interment Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 10:30 AM until service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton in Denise's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.



