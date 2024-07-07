Behm, Michael Severin



Michael Severin Behm aged 69, passed away on June 30, 2024 surrounded by his family. He was born on July 26, 1954 to William and Kathryn Behm in Dayton, Ohio. His sister Carol passed away in 2018. He is survived by his wife of 47 years Gail (Alpharetta, GA) and his three children Chris (Catherine), Jenni (Anthony), Jordan, four grandchildren and his older brother David Behm (Dayton, OH).



Mike was a beloved husband to his wife Gail. They were high school sweethearts, went to college together and married in 1976. They loved to travel, go out to dinner together and decorate their beautiful home. She was his whole world and he was her whole world.



Mike's family meant everything to him, and he was active in the lives of each of his children. Mike was exceptionally handy and ready at a moment's notice with his tools to help with any repair or renovation. He left his mark in each of their homes. He shared Jenni's love for dogs and interior design. He enjoyed talking to Chris about business and going on mission trips with Jordan.



Mike adored his four grandchildren Connor (12), Hallie (9), Mills (7) and Dylan (3). He loved watching them play sports and attended every school function. He loved his one-on-one time with each of them - picking them up from school, playing air hockey and taking them to play putt-putt. But his favorite thing to do was play tickle monster. He was so proud of each of them.



Mike graduated from the University of Cincinnati and had a distinguished 45 year career at Reynolds and Reynolds. He began his career with Reynolds in 1976 selling business forms and retired in 2021 as an SVP of Sales. He was the recipient of multiple awards and a fixture at the company's President's Club and 300 Club annually. He was most proud of the relationships he built with the people he worked with.



Mike and Gail were greeters at North Point Community Church in Alpharetta, he volunteered at North Fulton Charities and went on mission trips to Honduras. His faith was strong. He embodied Christian values and believed in, and modeled a life of honor, integrity and kindness to others.



We were blessed to have Mike in our lives. He was the patriarch of our family, our rock and our moral compass. He will be dearly missed, but his impact on his family, friends and this world will endure.



A Celebration of Life service for Mike will be held Thursday, July 11, 2024 at 11:00 AM at North Point Community Church, 4350 North Point Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA 30022. There will be a reception following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Mission Lazarus (www.missionlazarus.org) in memory of Michael S. Behm. To offer your condolences and share cherished memories, please visit www.roswellfuneralhome.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com