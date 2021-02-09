X

BEGLEY, Winfred

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

BEGLEY, Winfred Lee

Winfred Lee Begley, 82, passed away Monday, February 1, 2021, at Highlands Regional Medical Center in Florida. He was born in Clay City, Kentucky, on July 6, 1938, to the late Herman and Nancy Larison Begley. He served in the United States

Army from 1963-1969 and was a Vietnam Veteran. He was a 32nd degree Mason member since 1984 (Benjamin Franklin Lodge), a member of the American Legion and VFW. He was an auctioneer since 1971 and received many awards for the #1 Auctioneer in Lake Placid, Florida, and awarded the Kentucky Colonel Award in 1986.

He is survived by nine children, Debra (Len) Begley-Lee, Shane (Ashley) Begley, Michael Begley, Sherman (Jen) Walton, Jimmy (Pam) Walton, Brenda Knuckles, Roy Walton, Larry Walton, Rodney (Angel) Withrow; 26 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Treva Barrett.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Hattie Begley; son, Rick Begley; and sister, JoAnn Moore.

Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 Friday, February 12, 2021, at Scobee Funeral Home. Graveside will follow in the Winchester Cemetery.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Scobee Funeral Home

219 West Lexington Ave.

Winchester, KY

40391

https://www.scobeefuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.