BEGLEY, Randall "Randy"



67, passed away Feb. 4th after a long fight with Alzheimer's disease. Randy is a 1972 graduate of West Carrollton High School. He retired from Martin Marietta Materials in 2012.



Randy is preceded in death by his parents Lee and Irene Begley, his brothers Danny, Bill and Gary Begley and his sister-in-law Julie Shafer. He is



survived by his wife Lisa, his children Danielle Begley, Tyler (Miranda) Begley and Cormac Drake; his brother Larry (Karen) Begley, his sisters Charlotte Begley and Debbie Begley and many nieces and nephews.



Randy enjoyed all sports. In school he played baseball and wrestled. He liked to fish and play golf and tennis. He was an avid Ohio State fan, Cincinnati Reds fan, and Cincinnati



Bengals fan (as hard as that is to be) Randy never met a stranger. He loved people and dogs and giving back-cracking bear hugs.



The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of Dayton for the help and care over the last few years. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11 AM – 1 PM on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE



Funeral Home, Miamisburg. A Celebration of Life will follow at 1 PM with Dignity Celebrant Deb Holder Officiating. A



private graveside service will be held at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Miami Valley Chapter. Condolences may be expressed to the family at



www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com