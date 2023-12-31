Begley, Coleen L.



Coleen L. Begley, 90, of Middletown, passed away on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at home, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born in Allais, Kentucky on October 11, 1933, the daughter of John and Molly (Boggs) Gross. Coleen graduated from Hazard High School in Kentucky. She was a woman of strong faith, who enjoyed gospel music and took great pride in providing a loving home for her family. She was a wonderful cook, loved gardening and canning the produce she grew. She was also a talented seamstress and enjoyed doing upholstery work, as well as crocheting. Coleen retired from CVS, where she worked as a cashier. Coleen is survied by her daughters, Gwynda (Dennis) Sorrell & Sharon (Robert) Catlin; six grandchildren, Jason (Christina) Neal, Kelly (Nicole) Shobe, Jason (Mary) Catlin, Melissa (Shawn) McNaughton, Phillip Sorrell & Zach (Tiffany) Sorrell; and eight great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Coleen was preceded in death by her loving husband of 71 years, Rex Begley; and her two brothers, Coleman & Coburn Gross. As Coleen wished, there will be no services. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



