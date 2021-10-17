BEGLEY, Belvie



Age 93, of Middletown, OH, passed away, Friday, October 15, 2021. She was born in Bear Branch, Leslie County, Kentucky, on April 4, 1928, to the late Joan Ann (Collins) and Plesie Sizemore. Belvie was a wonderful loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, her family was her life. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 70 years, Vergil Begley; 5 sisters, Dorothy (Walter) Couch, Lucy (Taylor) Bowling, Ruby (Don) Stout, Lottie (Johnny) Swafford; 4 brothers, Noble Sizemore, Ted (Jean) Sizemore, Hiram (Opal) Sizemore, Dennis (Anita) Sizemore. She is survived by 2 sons Marc (Teri) Begley, and Eddie Begley; her daughter Norma Jean (Larison) Roberson; 4 grandchildren: Chris (Tina) Larison, Amy Hicks, Steven (Nikki) Begley, Chad Begley; 8 great grandchildren: Kalab, Kyle, Kole and Kayden Larison, Lilly May Hicks, Austin, Tyler, and Ayla Begley; her sister Sally Ann (John) Ledford;



numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and many friends. The family will receive friends 10 - 11:30 a.m. (1 1/2 hours prior to the Service), Thursday, October 21, 2021, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, where the Funeral Service will follow at 11:30 a.m., with Pastor Marc Begley officiating. Burial will follow at the Butler County



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Harvest Point Church of God, 426 W. Main St., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449 in Belvie's memory.


