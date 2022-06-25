BEEMSTERBOER, Martha J.

BEEMSTERBOER (O'Meara), Martha J.



Age 84, died peacefully on June 23, 2022. She is preceded in death by her loving Husband George, parents James and Marcella O'Meara, brothers Ed, Gene, Tom, and Johnny and sisters Lucy, Betty, and Patty. She is survived by her sons Dan (Mary), Greg (Kim), Sean (Lori), and grandchildren Christopher, Justin, and Mia. She was a proud member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. She loved singing in the choir, animals, planting flowers, and was a life-long UD Basketball fan. Visitation at Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel from 2-5, Sunday, June 26th. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Trinity Catholic Church at 10:00 am Monday, June 27th. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children's Hospital or SICSA Pet Adoption in Martha's name. Online condolences can be made to



