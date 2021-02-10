BEEK, MAURICE VAN

VAN BEEK, Maurice Lee



Maurice Lee Van Beek, 73, of Liberty Township, died on



Monday, February 8, 2021, at Hospice of Hamilton. He was born in Muskegon, MI, on May 29, 1947, to parents, Martin and Grace (Heersink) Van Beek. Lee had worked for BASF in Holland, Michigan, for 21 years. After moving to Ohio, he worked as a paramedic for Ohio Ambulance and worked in critical care transport for Christ Hospital. Mr. Van Beek is survived by beloved wife, Rosemary (Potter) Van Beek; children, Lynn Barman, Pearl



Barman, Lori (Dave) Mata, Denise (Darell) Mills and Susan (Mark) Moeller; sisters, Jean (Rick) Blauwkamp and Lois (Norm) Rozeboom; sixteen grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many



nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gerald Van Beek; and son, Robert Barman. Funeral Service will be Friday, February 12, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd.,



Middletown, with Pastor Larry Lambes officiating. Visitation will be Thursday evening from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing are required for all who



attend. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Hamilton, 1010 Eaton Ave., Hamilton, OH 45013. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

