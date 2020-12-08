BEEDY, James A. "Jim"



James A. "Jim" Beedy, 76, of Mechanicsburg, passed away December 5, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born August 23, 1944, in Springfield, the son of Arthur and Virginia (Hankel) Beedy. Jim had retired from Navistar following 39 years of service and then worked at Walmart in Marysville for eight years. He was a member of the Eagles. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed participating in yearly Monte Zinn charity golf events. He was also a vegetable and plant gardener, enjoyed taking care of his yard, and loved his rescue animals. Survivors



include his wife of 23 years, Lisa A. Rice-Beedy; son and daughter, Rusty and Beth of Louisville, KY; step-daughters, Kayla of Gothenburg, Sweden, Clarissa, and Latosha, both of Springfield; sister, Linda Allen; brother, David Beedy; brother- in-law, Charles Snook; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He will also be missed by his two dogs, Louloubelle and Millie. He was preceded in death by son, James; several sisters; and his parents. Per Jim's request, there will be no funeral services. A celebration of his life will be held for family and friends at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

