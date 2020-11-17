X

BEDINGFIELD, Annie

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

BEDINGFIELD (Harden), Annie Belle

Born January 2, 1926, passed away peacefully on November 11, 2020, in her 94th year. She is preceded in death by her

parents, Nep Jr. (Lillie) Harden, her husband, George Nep Bedingfield, her 4 brothers,

Farris, Willie Joe, Robert (Mary), Isaac (Julia) Harden and her 3 sisters, Shirley (Palmer) Pitts, Eugenia ( E. Jack) Horne, and Hattie (Mark) Barnes. She leaves to cherish her memory a son, Russell (Creola) Reese, 2 brothers, Charles and James Lee Harden, 2 sisters, Carrie Jones and Nancy (Ronald) Sumlin, three sisters-in-love, Barbara Hooper, Janet Harden, and

Sharon Harden, and a host of nieces, nephews, extended

family and friends, all of whom she touched deeply. She will be missed and forever in our hearts. A walk through visitation will be held from 12-1 pm on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where a

Celebration of Life Service will begin at 1:00 pm. Burial to

follow at West Memory Gardens. To share a memory of Annie Belle or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com. The State of Ohio is under a mandatory mask order and has required that face masks be work in all public places.

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

