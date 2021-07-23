BECKMAN, Joseph

BECKMAN, Jr., Father Joseph F.



Age 99 of Cincinnati, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at St. Margaret Hall. He was the oldest priest in the Archdiocese of Cincinnati. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on November 5, 1921, the son of Joseph F. and Aline (Haver) Beckman and was a 1939 graduate of Hamilton Catholic High School. A veteran of WWII , he served in the US Army Aircorp as a navigator on the "B24 Liberator" and flew 44 missions. He was ordained as a Catholic Priest in 1954. After ordination he taught high school for 12 years, was a Newman chaplain at Miami University from 1964-1971, and eventually traveled to 100 countries to study and write about the church and world poverty problems. His life mission was helping the poor with the impoverished nation of Haiti having a special place in his heart.



He is survived by a brother, James R. (Pat) Beckman, and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald and Fred Beckman: and a sister, Mary Ann Smith.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Mount St. Mary Seminary, 6616 Beechmont Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45230, followed by burial in St. Stephen Cemetery, Hamilton, OH. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00PM Monday at Mount St. Mary Seminary with



reception of the body at 5:00PM. Zettler Funeral Home



serving the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to his favorite charity "Parish Twinning Program of the Americas" 309 Windemere Woods Dr., Nashville, TN 37215, or a charity of your choice.



