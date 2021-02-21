BECKLEY, Ella "Lee"



Ella "Lee" Beckley, age 90, of Northridge, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at Heartland of Centerville. She was born March 21, 1930, in Cobb Hill, Kentucky, to the late Virgil and Hallie Rogers. Lee was a loving mother and grandmother. She retired from CW Kester Co. in the early 1990's. She was a member of the Northridge Church of Christ since the early 1960's where she worked part-time after retiring. Along with her parents, Lee was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Beckley, and siblings, Conley and Onley



Rogers, Geneva Ruth Beckley and Gracie Beckley. Lee will be missed by her loving son, Eddie (Patricia) Beckley; grandchildren, Jason (Alicia) Beckley, Jason (Haruka) Combs, Steven (Beth) Beckley, Todd (Tanya) Combs and Janel Beckley (Craig Isreal); brothers, Jim (Beth) Rogers and Joe (Peggy) Rogers; many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews including Lois Mariscalco. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m.,



Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at Forest Hills Memorial



Gardens, 11890 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City, OH. Arrangements by Newcomer North Chapel. To share a memory of Lee or leave a condolence for her family, visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

