BECKETT, Junne S.



Age 97, Hamilton, died Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at



Berkeley Square Retirement Community. She was born in Oxford, Ohio, on February 22, 1924, the daughter of Edward J. and Mary E. (Follick) Schantz. Junne was a 1942 graduate of Hanover High School. She



married the love of her life, Dale E. Beckett on Oct. 30, 1943, in Kentucky, and he



preceded her in death. She was employed at General Motors Fisher Body, Hamilton for 28 years, retiring in 1980. She is



survived by brother-in-law, Glenn (Thelma) Beckett; nieces and nephews, Ron Fowler, Roger Fowler, Tom Beckett, Randy Beckett, Gail Ruff, Tari Valentini and Gary Sloneker. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and two brothers, Dale E. Schantz, U.S. Navy, killed in WWII and Robert J. Schantz in 1996. Funeral services will be held Tuesday,



January 4, 2022, at 11:00 at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013 with Mr. Jack Young officiating. Entombment will be in Greenwood Cemetery.



Visitation will be Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of the service. Online condolences are available at



www.weigelfuneralhome.com