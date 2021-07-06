BECKER, Betty

BECKER (Rux), Betty Jean



Was born October 14, 1924, and went home to be with her savior Jesus Christ on July 4, 2021. She was the beloved wife of the late Earl W. Becker, mother to Lynn, Larry (Lori), Jim, and David (Jackie). She was a cherished grandmother to Logan, Kyle, Amy, Leigh Ann, Allison and Joseph and a loving great-grandmother to 13. She was the best mother-in-law in the whole world! Betty loved the Bible, The Mitford Series, Hallmark movies, tiramisu, and greyhounds! She was a long-time Sunday school teacher who led many of her students to a deeper faith. Betty leaves a legacy of LOVE, as she LOVED with all her heart. She will be so missed! Visitation will be Thursday, July 8, 2021, from 11:30 A.M to 1:00 P.M. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N.W. Washington Blvd. Hamilton, Ohio 45013. with funeral services to



immediately follow at 1:00 P.M. with Pastor David Becker



officiating. Burial will be in Butler County Memorial Park.



