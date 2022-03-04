BECKEMEIER, Sandra "Sandy"



Died peacefully March 1, 2022, in Anderson, Ohio, at the age of 82. Sandy was preceded in death by her husband of



60 years, Byron "Barney" Beckemeier. Sandy is survived by her sister, Darla Wear of



Dixon, California; her children, Barry Beckemeier, Fly, Tennessee; Brenda Weiss (Thom),



Middleton, Wisconsin; Wendy Heartz (Brett), Mount Pleasant, South Carolina; Blaine Beckemeier (Lisa Back), Hamilton, Ohio; Megan Stuhmer



(Josiah), Independence, Kentucky, and four grandchildren; Kimberly Weiss, Megan Stuhmer (Beckemeier), Matthew Weiss and Dustin Beckemeier as well as two great-granddaughters; Aurora Alayne Stuhmer and Magnolia Stuhmer. Sandy was born on August 26, 1939, in Hamilton, Ohio. The daughter of the late Tom Lorbeer and Helen Lorbeer (Kimball), Sandy grew up in Oxford, Ohio, and graduated in 1957 from Talawanda High School. Barney and Sandy were married in Liberty, Indiana 1957. Sandy was a member of the Order of Eastern Star in Oxford and a dedicated member of the Darrtown United Methodist Church. She especially loved helping with vacation bible school. She was a girl scout leader while her girls were growing up. She was a life-long lover of animals and had rescued many throughout her life. A Memorial Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, March 5, 2022, from



4-5 pm. A memorial service to follow from 5-6 pm and then a reception. All will take place at Darrtown United Methodist Church, 4309 Walnut St., Darrtown. Pastor Chris Trumbell will officiate the Memorial Service. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Sandy's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Cataleyas Legacy Animal Rescue, 6137 Taylor Road, Clinton, OH 44216-9363. Online condolences are available at



www.weigelfuneralhome.com