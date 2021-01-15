BECK, William C.



William (Bill) Beck of Miamisburg, OH, passed away on



Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the age of 75. Bill was retired from Delphi in Dayton, OH. He was a member of the South Miamisburg congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses where he was loved and will be missed by all.



Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William and Edith Beck. Bill is survived by his loving wife, Barbara, of 35 years. He is also survived by his children, Jennifer Christman



(Kenneth L. Christman), Jeremy Cohen (Beth Cohen), and



Joshua Cohen (Christa Cohen); grandchildren, Cody (Amanda), Connor, and Cole Christman, Olivia and Hunter Cohen; great-grandson, Barrett Christman; sister, Linda Clark (Rodger) and several nieces.

