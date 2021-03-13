X

BECK (Wilson, King),

Sheila

Age 59, of West Alexandria, went to be with the Lord on March 5, 2021. Preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Stella Wilson, she leaves behind her beloved husband Robert Beck, and 5 children, Jessika (Tim) Webb, Lesley

Wilson, Zachary King, Chris

(Michelle) Beck and Carrin (Marcus) Beck. Sheila's greatest passion were her 6 grandchildren. Ty Westin, Brynnly, Kenna, Keegan, Jett and Andrew. She belonged to New Lebanon United Methodist Church, where a celebration of life memorial service will be held Friday, March 19, 2021, 4pm to 7pm.

