BECK, Jerrold
Jerrold Beck, 64 years of Englewood, OH, passed away
unexpectedly on Monday, January 4, 2021. On Jan. 17,
a celebration of life will be held after services at VFW Post 7741 at 7921 North Main Street, Dayton, OH 45415. Contact Newcomer's Funeral & Cremations North, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, OH 45424 Phone (937) 235-1000.
Funeral Home Information
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH
45424
https://www.newcomerdayton.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral