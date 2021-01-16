X

BECK, Jerrold

BECK, Jerrold

Jerrold Beck, 64 years of Englewood, OH, passed away

unexpectedly on Monday, January 4, 2021. On Jan. 17,

a celebration of life will be held after services at VFW Post 7741 at 7921 North Main Street, Dayton, OH 45415. Contact Newcomer's Funeral & Cremations North, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, OH 45424 Phone (937) 235-1000.

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

