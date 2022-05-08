BECK, Carolyn Jo



Age 93, of Kettering, peacefully passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022. Carolyn was born on September 10, 1928, in Cincinnati to the late William and Eloise Allgeyer Dorrman. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband James S. Beck Jr. and sister Mary Bruening. Carolyn was a graduate of St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing in 1949, and retired from nursing to raise her family. Carolyn was a devout Catholic and lifelong parishioner of St. Albert the Great, from where she will be missed by many; and especially by her children, Karen Beck, Miki (Rick) Needels, Julie (Roger) Walters, James S. (Terri) Beck III; granddaughter Blair (Ryan) Porterfield and great-grandchildren Kaylyn and Liam; sister Genie Reinert and brother Rev. William Dorrman. Mom filled her day writing letters to family, relatives, and dear friends. Never forgot a birthday – everyone got a card filled with specialized news clippings. Mom enjoyed cooking and baking in the heart of her home "HER KITCHEN!!" She shared her voice with the St. Albert Choir for many years. She was a member of Dayton Catholic Women and Right to Life. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Carolyn's Winding Way Family for their friendship and support. They were a blessing to Mom. A very special thank you to Carolyn's Hospice Team and to the Care Staff at Vienna Springs. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at St. Albert the Great, Kettering, Ohio, with the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m. Burial at Calvary cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorial



contributions may be made to St. Albert the Great Parish or Hospice of Dayton. Condolences may be sent to



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com