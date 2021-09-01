journal-news logo
BEAVERS, Kenneth Lee

Age 58 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday,

August 25, 2021. He was born October 30, 1962, in Columbus, Ohio, the son of Lars and

Caroline Beavers. Ken was a

loving husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother. He was currently employed with Cracker Barrel with over 20 years of dedicated service. He was a 1981 graduate of Wayne High School. Ken enjoyed spending time with his family, especially playing video games and also gardening. He was a fan of Sci-Fi and superheroes. Ken will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew him.

Forever and always our Batman. Ken will be missed by his

loving wife, Roberta; parents, Lars and Caroline Beavers;

children Joshua (Amber) Beavers, Jeremy Beavers, Justin

Beavers, Dyreda (David) Gill; grandchildren, Jacob, Juliana, Jackson and Jillian Beavers; Jayla, Joylynn and Justice Beavers; Jamie-Lynn, Jaiden Joel and Jace Beavers; and Grandpa's girl, Arabella Grace Helton; siblings, Lars Beavers, Jr. and Melodie (John) Larsen; brother-in-law, Tim (Darlene) Shepherd; sister-in-law, Anita (David) Biggs; and many other family members and friends. Family will receive friends Friday, September 3, 2021, from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:30 p.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Pastor, Dale Stevens, officiating. Burial Dayton

Memorial Park Cemetery. To share a memory of Ken or leave a condolence to his family, visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

