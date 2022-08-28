BEATY, Glen F.



Age 90, passed away August 25, 2022, peacefully at Hospice of Dayton. Glen retired from NCR after 28 years, and then again from Aristocrat products. Glen loved all kinds of sports, but especially racing (USAC, INDY) DARF. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Pearl Beaty; brother, Bob (Glena) Beaty and sister, Betty (Buck) Shirey. Glen is survived by his wife of over 70 years Doris (Swink) Beaty; daughter, Chris Goubeaux and sons, Steve (Cleo) Beaty, Mike (Alice) Beaty and Jeff (Myra) Beaty; 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Thurs., Sept. 1 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. Visitation 10-11 AM Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice or Hospice of Dayton. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.

