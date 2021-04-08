BEATY, Danny Boyd



74, son of the late Lois Clayton Beaty and Losa Mae Beaty Goosby was born on December 22, 1946, in Wise County, VA. Danny received his wings on Saturday, March 6, 2021.



Danny attended Roosevelt High School where he was a State Champion Wrestler,



University of Dayton, and Wittenberg College. Danny was employed as a parole



officer and car salesman. He loved riding bikes. He had many friends including special friend Virginia Smith. He was preceded in death by sisters, Sara Jane Hines, Juanita June McGue; brother, Alfred Beaty and favorite aunt Hazel Maureen Woods. Danny leaves to cherish his memory three children, Yolanda Tinsley of Dayton, OH, Danny Beaty, II of New York, NY, and Harmony (Kevin) Parks of Knoxville, TN. Danny also leaves loving sisters Virginia Williams, Priscilla Beaty, and Tanya McDougle, all of Dayton, Ohio. He was also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Online condolences can be sent to the family at



HHRoberts.com