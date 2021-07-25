journal-news logo
BEATTY, Jacoline

BEATTY, Jacoline Bleininger "Jackie"

Celebration of Life, Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Morris Sons Funeral Home, Fairborn, OH. Visitation 11:30 am-12:30 pm. Luncheon at 3:00 pm.

Jacoline had so many wonderful friends, some of whom she stayed in touch with for over 75 years. She never forgot a birthday and loved to send cards and letters to everyone she knew. Receiving cards and letters was an even greater joy.

She will never be known as an only child as she was part of so many families who loved her, as she loved them. Her

grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her sunshine, she will surely be watching down on them from heaven above.

Funeral Home Information

Morris Sons Funeral Home

104 West Main Street

Fairborn, OH

45324

https://www.morris-sons.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

