BEATTY, Jacoline Bleininger "Jackie"
Age 95 passed away December 6, 2020, at The Landings of Huber Heights. Mrs. Beatty was born September 24, 1925, in Dayton, Ohio, daughter of Edith and Joseph Bleininger
deceased. Jacoline is survived by her daughter, Connie (Larry) Post; sons, Brian (Cathy) Beatty, Tracy (Jennie) Beatty; granddaughter, Leslie (Kevin) Sebastian; grandsons, Jarred (Teri) Post, Joseph (Kim) Beatty, Kyle (Dana) Beatty and Erick
Boucher; great-grandchildren, Matthew, Gabe, Payton,
Mason, Mya, Olivia, Chase, Carson and Calvin; special friends, Norma, Gidget, Ida, Candy, Kay, and Pam with many cousins in Ohio and nieces and nephews in Michigan. Visitation will be 11:30 am - 12:30 pm Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Morris Sons Funeral Home, 104 W. Main Street, Fairborn, OH., with a service to be held immediately after. Burial at Memorial Park Cemetery in Dayton. Memorial contributions may be made in Jackie's name to Bath Presbyterian Church Dayton Ohio, Greene County Battered Women's Shelter or Hospice of
Dayton Inc. Online condolences may be left at
Funeral Home Information
Morris Sons Funeral Home
104 West Main Street
Fairborn, OH
45324
https://www.morris-sons.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral