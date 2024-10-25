Beatty, Helen F.



With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Helen Beatty, our loving mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on October 22, 2024. She left us after a long battle with Alzheimer's at her home at Wooden Glen with her family and beloved friends in Springfield, Ohio. She was 91. Helen was born in Springfield, Ohio on January 26, 1933 to Martha and George Smith. She had five sisters and one brother. Helen was a telephone operator for Ohio Bell and AT&T for 33 years. She enjoyed line dancing, crocheting, her grand and great-grandchildren, learning of all kinds, but especially about the Lord. She loved to read her bible, go to bible studies, and go to church. Survivors include her two daughters, Rebecca Carden and Janetta (Todd) Showalter, and her son, Alden (Pam) Beatty, grandchildren, Frank (Tiffany) Kitt Jr., Erin Beatty, Jessica Beatty, and Taylor Burrowes, great-grandchildren, and sisters, Nellie McDonald and Dona Stant. She was preceded in death by her beloved Ed Barrett, son, Lloyd Carden, daughter, Rita Carden, her sisters, Lelia Hebebrand, Marie Billet, Ann Everhart, and brother, Elwood Smith. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, October 28, 2024 from 11:00-1:00 PM at the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield with the funeral to follow. Burial will be at Vale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in Helen's honor. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com