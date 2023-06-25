Beatty, Elizabeth O.



Elizabeth O. Beatty, age 99, of Monroe, Ohio passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2023. She was born April 9, 1924 in Leipsic, Ohio, the daughter of Minor and Ora (Gorrell) Corron. Elizabeth helped her husband with the family business for many years, Utility Service and Supply in Monroe, until their retirement in 1990. She was a member of Monroe Methodist Church. Elizabeth volunteered at Mt. Pleasant Retirement Village and Middletown Regional Hospital. She was also a member of the Eastern Star and the Red Hat Society. Mom and Dad loved to dance (Ball Room, Square Dance and Line Dancing). They taught line dancing for many years at their retirement village.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Gale Beatty; daughter, Pamela Rogers and six siblings.



Elizabeth is survived by her son, Joseph (Cindy) Beatty; son-in-law, Gary Rogers; grandchildren, Carey (Brian) Budrus, Jessica (David) Spears, Michele (Jeff) Stevenin, Laura (Brad) Anslinger, Janae (Jason) Martintoni; great grandchildren, Nicholas Stevenin, Taylor Stevenin, Avery Martintoni, Caelen Martintoni, Greyson Anslinger, Bailey Anslinger, Brynn Budrus, Waylon Spears, Charlie Spears and Emmylou Spears; and her sister, Mary Kupper.



Visitation will be 1-2 pm on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at Monroe Methodist Church, 206 East Ave, Monroe, Ohio 45050. A Memorial Service will follow at 2:00 pm. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com