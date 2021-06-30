BEASLEY, Bonny

BEASLEY (Osborne), Bonny Jo



Born September 1, 1936, in Somerset, KY, Former resident of Sycamore Glen Retirement Center, Miamisburg, OH.



Currently a resident of Maineville, OH.



Preceded in death by her beloved parents James and Fan Osborne, husband, Milward Beasley, twin sister Betty Lou Osborne (Keyser) (Earl), Anna Osborne (Foy) (Bill).



Married Milward (Milt, Papo) Beasley, June 1 ,1956.



Graduate of Monticello, KY, High School and earned MBA in Education from Eastern Kentucky University. Bonny taught



vocal music for thirty years at Franklin Junior High School, Franklin, OH.



Bonny was a longtime member of Franklin First Baptist Church where she served as Choir and Bell Choir Director and Leader of Worship Songs, Sunday School Teacher and Deaconess for many years.



Bonny's hobbies included painting, photography, poetry, quilting, traveling and spending time with her family, friends and grandchildren.



After retiring, she joined her husband as they established a charter bus business, organizing many trips across the country for church and senior friends. From day to overnight trips many taken to National Parks including Mt. Denali, AK.



Bonny lived her life by following a favorite verse from Matthew 5:16 "This Little Light of Mine, I'm Going to Let It Shine!" She encourages her students to use their talents for the Lord and to always count their blessings. One of her greatest pleasures was to invite friends and family to her home for food, fun and fellowship. She treasured every



precious memory and always said "Love Each Other"!



Bonny is survived by her sons, Kevin (Vickey) Beasley, Maineville, OH, Kyle (Mary) Beasley, Longview, WA; Six grandchildren: Kyla (Jeremy) Crigler, Kari (Jason) Crigler, Krista



(Justin) Taylor, Kaci (Sean) Westerkamm; Deacon and Ada Beasley; step-grandchildren; Brooke (Jordan) Leo, Karleigh and Halle Conner and twelve great-grandchildren. Also



Survived by many special cousins, nieces, nephews, and sweet hugging friends, especially her best friend Mari Beasley and buddy Maizi always by her side!



She will be dearly missed!



Funeral Services are 12pm, Friday, July 2, 2021, at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, OH, with Rev. Brian Strom officiating. Burial will be in Woodhill Cemetery.



Visitation will be Friday, from 11am to 12pm.



