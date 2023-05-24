Beardsley, Paul Raymond



Beardsley, Paul Raymond age 80 of Carlisle formerly of Moraine passed away Monday May 22, 2023. Paul was born June 23, 1942 to the late Jesse and Pauline (Hornsby) Beardsley. Paul was a retired Sergeant with the Moraine Police Department. Memberships included Moraine F.O.P. Lodge 100, Dayton F.O.P. Retirees, Friendship Missionary Baptist Church Church and was active in the cities of Moraine and Carlisle, OH. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Hazel Elrod Beardsley, son Paul Beardsley, Jr., step-son Kenny Harville, 2 brothers Jim and Jerry Beardsley, sister Vickie Hefflin, he is survived by his wife of 18 years Sandra Beardsley, children Faith Rae Jean Beardsley of N.C., Scott and wife Kelly Zijmerman of MI, Michelle and husband Mac Burberry of FL, grandchildren Stephanie and husband Evan Duffy, Sammy Johnson, Claudia Zimmerman, Olivia Zimmerman Leah and husband Jerry Balentine, Jared and wife Marlyn Spooner, Micaela Spooner, Zoe Harville, great-grandchildren Emmett Balentine, Isla Balentine and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be Friday May 26, 2023 at 10 a.m. at the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church 522 North 12th Street Miamisburg, OH 45342 with Pastor Mike Miracle officiating. Entombment Miami Valley Memory Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation will be Thursday May 25, 2023 from 5-7 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. Arrangements in care of Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton

