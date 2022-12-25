BEARD, Shirley

BEARD (nee: Martino), Shirley E.



After visits from many family members, Shirley slipped into heaven on December 19th, 2022. Born on September 29, 1923, in Versailles, Ohio, she outlived her parents, Esther and John, her brother Tony, her sister Barbara as well as her husband of 62 years Gordon (Maj., USAF ret.). In addition to her surviving brother John, she leaves behind four children and their spouses: Barbara Dierkers (Joe), Timothy Beard (Fran), Betsy Brandstetter (Bruce), and John Beard (Jennifer); eight grandchildren and their spouses: Gregory Dierkers (Nancy), Emily Bookwalter (Tim), Adam Dierkers (Gift), Tim Brandstetter (Kristin), Paul Brandstetter (Jillian), Ellen Staargaard (Nick), David Beard (Abby) and Christopher Beard; as well as seven great-grandchildren (Gavin, Sophie, Sanya, Eva, Emery, Mali and Barrett). She and Gordon met in Dayton in 1946 and married in December that same year. They spent their first 18 years in the Air Force living in Dayton, Guam, Long Island, Wichita Falls, San Antonio, Virginia, Louisiana and back to Dayton. She and Gordon shared a love of bridge and volunteering at the Air Force Museum. Their two trips to Europe - including visits to Army Air Corp fields from which Gordon flew B-17s in 1944 and 1945 - were highlights of her life. Gordon and Shirley had many friends over the years. Marlene Fosheim, a neighbor for over 40 years, and Shirley could sit and talk for hours and never run out of things to say. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated after Christmas. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, fairborn.

