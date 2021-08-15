journal-news logo
X

BEAR, Lynn

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BEAR, Lynn Everard

Age 82, of Arlington, VA, passed away on Saturday,

August 7, 2021. She was

preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Dr. F.

Thomas Bear; parents, William P. Everard and Thelma "Pat" (Patterson) Everard and brother, William H. (Jean) Everard. She is survived by her daughters, Laurie (Price) Smith

and Wendy (John Allison)

Bear; grandchildren, Stephen

(Melissa) Smith, Rachel (Jason) Decker and Jamie Allison and great-grandchildren, Elijah Smith, Henry Decker and Peter Decker. Lynn had both a BA from William and Mary and an MA from UNC Chapel Hill. She was also a High School Latin Teacher, a Bible Study Fellowship leader and a member of Phi Beta Kappa Honors Society. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. A memorial service will take place at

5 pm on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Central Christian Church, 1504 Villa Rd., Springfield, OH 45503 with Dr. Carl

Ruby officiating. Contributions in Lynn's memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.burchamtobiasfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Burcham Tobias Funeral Home

119 East Main Street

Fairborn, OH

45324

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/fairborn-oh/burcham-tobias-funeral-home/7359?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
ROBINSON, Leonard
2
WILDENHAUS, Rose
3
Sharp, Michael J.
4
BOGGS, Susan
5
BOCKRATH, Erick
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top