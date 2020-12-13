BEAN, Leroy

BEAN, Sr., Leroy



DAYTON, OH – Bean, Sr., Leroy, age 76, of Dayton, OH, passed away on December 3, 2020.



Visitation 11:00 a.m. December 16, 2020, at Dominion Ministries International, 6542 N.



Union Rd., Clayton, OH 45315. Funeral service 12:00 p.m. at the church. Burial at West Memory Gardens, Moraine, OH. Flowers may be delivered to the church on December 16th between 9:00 and 11:00 a.m. Due to COVID-19, face masks will be worn and social distancing will be observed. For additional information and to view Leroy's video tribute, please visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com.



