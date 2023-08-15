Bean, DeAnna L.



age 54, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday August 8th 2023. DeAnna was born in Dayton, Ohio on April 28, 1969. She loved being a Foxy MiMi and made sure her granddaughter knew she was the light of her life. She loved spending time line dancing and being surrounded by family and friends. DeAnna is survived by her daughters Da'Shay Perry, De'Asia Byrd, and DeBria Mays; her granddaughter Dori Vauls; her siblings Mya Howard, Dianna Romine, Leroy Bean Jr (Leslie), LeAnna Williams (Carlton), Lisa Walder (Melvin), Jimmy Bean (Sonya), Jermaine Bean, and Jamar Bean (Kimiko), and a host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her Father Leroy Bean, and Mother Olivia Bean. She is now at peace with the many family members who she missed dearly. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 17th from 10:00AM-11:00AM at Gateway Cathedral COGIC, 5501 Olive Road Trotwood, Ohio 45426. Funeral service will follow after at 11:00AM. Burial to follow at West Memory Gardens Cemetery. HHRoberts.com



