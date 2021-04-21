BEALS, SALLY

BEALS (DREWING), Sally



Age 83, of Centerville passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021. She led an active life of family, service and travel. She served as Mayor of Centerville for eight years (1996-2003) and member of City Council for the preceding two terms. Sally was born in 1937 in Tipp City, Ohio, to Emma Gertrude (Frings) and Herman Edward Drewing. She was a graduate of The Ohio State University where she met her husband of 61 years, John. Sally is survived by her three children, John E. (Lori) Beals of Columbus, Nancy (Mary Harris) of Marysville, Jennifer Beals Smiley of Ormond Beach, FL.; three grandchildren, Peter Beals, Gavin Smiley, and Ella Smiley. Family will greet friends 1-4 pm Sunday, April 25 at Yankee Trace Golf Club. A second visitation will be held 9:00 am on Monday, April 26 at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 6430 Far Hills Ave., Dayton 45459, with the Funeral Service beginning at 10:00 am. Livestream available to watch via Routsong's channel on www.youtube.com. Burial will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery in Tipp City at 1 pm. For complete memorial and to share your condolences with the family please visit



